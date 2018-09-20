

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ever dreamed of seeing yourself on the silver screen? Those in the St. Thomas, Ont area may have a chance, starting Monday.

CBS Films' "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" is looking for 100 extras, with a focus on men and women 30 or older. Casting teams are also looking for people with "conservative" hairstyles to fit the film's 1968 setting.

Co-written and produced by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, the film is based on the series of children's horror books written by Alvin Schwartz.

While much of the movie is shooting in the Toronto area, crews will be filming in St. Thomas from September 24-27.

Details of the shoot are unknown, but CTV London reports that suspected film crews have been seen scouting several locations, including an old psychiatric hospital.

The movie, which sees a group of teens trying to solve a series of macabre murders in their small town, began shooting back in August.