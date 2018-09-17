

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years. Underwood tells “CBS Sunday Morning” after the first one in early 2017, she told God she accepted that it wasn't the right timing.

She got pregnant again that spring and it ended in miscarriage. Underwood says after the third miscarriage in early 2018, she was afraid to be angry because her son, Isaiah, is “the sweetest thing,” and she has an incredible life.

She feared another miscarriage was coming when she got pregnant again, and she was mad enough to tell God, “Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

Underwood says God heard her prayer and her doctors say “everything is great” with her current pregnancy.