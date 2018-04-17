

Relaxnews





Ten days out from the U.S. debut of "Avengers: Infinity War" and we now know that Carrie Coon will play spear-wielding alien supervillain Proxima Midnight.

Directorial duo Joe and Anthony Russo revealed a number of the actors and actresses behind some of the special effect characters in April 27 Marvel ensemble "Avengers: Infinity War."

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor ("Love/Hate") plays Ebony Maw, Terry Notary (Kong in "Kong: Skull Island") plays Cull Obsidian -- a name change for comic book character Black Dwarf -- and Carrie Coon plays Proxima Midnight, the brothers confirmed.

Carrie Coon led season three of "Fargo," receiving an Emmy nomination for her work, collected Gold Derby and Critics' Choice TV Awards for "The Leftovers," and was part of the cast for Gillian Flynn adaptation and four-time Golden Globe nominee "Gone Girl."

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the second of four scheduled feature film appearances for Carrie Coon in 2018, following Danny McBride and Josh Brolin outdoor comedy adventure "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter" which debuted at SXSW in March, with sci-fi movie "Kin" set for August and another Flynn-derived thriller, gangland crime drama "Widows," due mid-November.