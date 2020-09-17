Carole Baskin says it would be a "side benefit" if her missing former husband is found thanks to her appearance on "Dancing With the Stars."

Baskin found fame in the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," which included a story line about the disappearance in 1997 of her former husband, Don Lewis.

Baskin this week debuted as a contestant on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars." During a show break, an ad taken out by Lewis' daughters seeking the public's help in finding their father ran in Florida.

Asked whether she hopes the commercial would help solve the mystery of Lewis' disappearance, Baskin recently told TMZ she does.

"That would be wonderful if that was a side benefit," Baskin said.

CNN has reached out to Baskin for additional comment.

No one has been charged in connection with Lewis' disappearance. Buzz around "Tiger King" in the spring prompted new tips to pour into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN in April. The case will stay open because authorities there do not close cold cases, he said.

Baskin has denied any involvement in the disappearance. The animal activist and Big Cat Rescue owner in the past has expressed unhappiness with her portrayal in the docuseries, posting a 3,000-word blog titled "Refuting Netflix Tiger King" on her website.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," Baskin wrote.

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997."