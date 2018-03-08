

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The CTV detective drama "Cardinal" won a leading five trophies on the second of several nights of the Canadian Screen Awards.

The series took home hardware including best achievement in casting and best supporting actress for Allie MacDonald at Wednesday's Toronto gala, which honoured creative fiction storytelling.

CBC's "Baroness von Sketch Show" and "Alias Grace" were next with four awards each.

"Baroness" took trophies including best sketch comedy program or series and best writing in its genre.

"Alias Grace," a miniseries based on Margaret Atwood's novel, took awards including a writing one for Sarah Polley and a directing one for Mary Harron.

Landing three honours was the TVOKids animated children's series "PAW Patrol," which was named best pre-school program or series.

Other winners included Space's cloning drama "Orphan Black," which won two trophies for its final season, including best writing in a drama series.

CraveTV's hoser hit "Letterkenny" won best writing and best direction in a comedy.

CBC's comedy "Schitt's Creek" also got two nods, including best supporting actress for Emily Hampshire.

Best direction in a drama series went to Global's "Mary Kills People," which also got a best guest performance nod for Steven McCarthy.

YTV's "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" was also a two-time winner, including best animated program or series.

Other two-time winners were History's "Vikings," TVOKids' "Odd Squad," and YTV's "L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables: Fire & Dew," which earned a trophy for star Ella Ballentine.

Another series featuring the heroine from L.M. Montgomery's classic novel, CBC/Netflix's "Anne," was up for a leading 13 trophies when the nominations were announced in January.

On Wednesday it lost out on several of those awards, but it did win one, for best supporting actor for R. H. Thomson.

CBC's comedy "Kim's Convenience" also lost out on several awards but won in the category of best supporting or guest actor, for Andrew Phung.

Comedy star Martin Short, a previous Canadian Screen Awards host, was also a winner Wednesday -- best performance in the animation category, for "The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Halloween!"

The big and final awards show will take place Sunday at the Sony Centre of Performing Arts and air on CBC.