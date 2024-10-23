Cardi B says she's hospitalized with medical emergency, will miss music festival

Entertainment

    Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Cardi B says she has been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

    “I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend."

    She added, "I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t Worry.”

    The 32-year-old New York native gave no details on her condition.

    Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. The two are going through a divorce.

    She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Music Fest.

