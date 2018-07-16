

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The year of Cardi B continues -- this time with 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

MTV announced Monday that the rapper is the most nominated act at this year's show, which returns to New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20.

Five of Cardi B's nominations are thanks to her Bruno Mars collaboration "Finesse (Remix)." It will compete for video of the year along with Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Drake's "God's Plan," Beyonce and Jay-Z's "Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t," Camila Cabello's "Havana" and Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry."

Beyonce and Jay-Z -- who recently released a collaborative album -- are nominated for eight awards, while Gambino and Drake scored seven nominations each.

Taylor Swift was shut out of the major categories, but did nab three technical nominations