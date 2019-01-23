Cardi B is getting her first Las Vegas residency
In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:29AM EST
LAS VEGAS -- Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring.
Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer's appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheatre-style complex that is set to open in April.
Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.
KAOS is part of the Palms' $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.
Tickets for select dates are available.