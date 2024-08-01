Entertainment

    • Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, posts she's pregnant with their third child on Instagram

    FILE - Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
    Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Migos’ rapper Offset.

    A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

    On Instagram, Cardi B did not directly comment on the news of her divorce, but posted a photo of her on a rooftop, holding her stomach to reveal a baby bump.

    “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," she wrote in the caption. "It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

    Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, have two children together: five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

    The hip-hop power couple were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

    In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

