Advertisement
Cardi B files for divorce from Migos rapper Offset
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:24AM EDT
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Singer Cardi B poses for photographers as she arrives for the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
ATLANTA, GA. -- Reality TV sensation turned chart-topping rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed a divorce petition in a Fulton County court Tuesday. The couple wed in a private Atlanta ceremony September 20, 20018.
Aside from a multi-million dollar mansion near Chastain Park, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, also share two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
A divorce hearing is set for November 4.