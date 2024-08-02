Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce records show

DEVELOPING One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.
The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar is also seeking child support from Offset, known for his successful solo career and role in the trap group Migos.
Details of Cardi B's requests were included in divorce documents obtained Friday, a day after they were filed Thursday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County.
Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 32, have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. She is pregnant with their third child, which she announced in an Instagram post Thursday. The filings state Offset is the father.
The filing says that for the past six months, Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus, respectively, "have experienced irreconcilable differences ... There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties."
A representative for Cardi B told The Associated Press on Thursday: "This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable."
The hip-hop power couple — Offset is known for his role in the rap group Migos and his successful solo career — were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.
Cardi B, raised in the South Bronx, came to fame as a cast member on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York" before launching a booming rap career with her Grammy-winning first and only album, "Invasion of Privacy," and its inescapable No. 1 songs "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Her profile has only grown in the years since, through other No. 1 songs like when she joined Maroon 5 for 2018's "Girls Like You," 2020's "WAP" with Megan The Stallion and 2021's "Up."
The details in court records were first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.
In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset in the state of Georgia, claiming her marriage was "irretrievably broken." She later withdrew the filing.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
A jury reached a split verdict on Friday in a case involving a mother charged with abandoning a newborn child in the woods in subfreezing temperatures.
Olympic glory is thrilling, but it doesn’t always pay the bills. Veronica Fraley, a discus thrower on Team USA, shared as much earlier this week, when she told her followers on X that she was struggling to make ends meet.
Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director said on Friday that local police in Pennsylvania warned that there was a man with a gun on a roof before the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump, but the message did not reach its agents on time.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to become her party's nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday.
Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on Nov. 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing on Friday.
A woman who abruptly resigned her mayoral seat in a small southwest Louisiana city a week ago is now facing a rape charge involving a minor.
Ukraine has taken delivery of a second Turkish-built navy corvette, officials said Friday, although they did not say specifically how the warships might be used in the war against Russia.
A Florida attorney pleaded guilty on Friday to using a rifle to try to detonate explosives outside the Chinese embassy last year in Washington, D.C.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as Facebook and Instagram users find loopholes to share articles despite its news ban.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
A group of Canadian and American scientists has developed a method for treating the most aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, using patients' own immune system cells.
A higher-than-expected prevalence of gene mutations in Parkinson's disease patients suggests genetic testing should be offered to them more broadly, researchers said on Monday in the medical journal Brain.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Other than being a symbol for love and romance, roses are commonly known for their sharp spikes — prickles that protrude from the stems to ward off animals looking to munch on the buds.
Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
British Columbia's minister of emergency management says current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide damming the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release.
Mounties have seized a number of guns after video surfaced online showing a group of people "dancing with firearms" at a celebration in Surrey.
In an incident that Mounties describe as a “senseless act of wanton destruction,” unknown vandals smashed the glass of a number of bus shelters in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week.
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
Banff National Park continues to welcome visitors as Jasper remains closed until further notice due to the wildfire that devastated the area.
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Quebec food safety inspectors are warning vulnerable people not to eat Roquefort Ile de France cheese sold on certain dates, because the labels did not specify the products were made with raw milk.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
A pair of law firms say an Alberta court has certified a class action alleging Uber Technologies Inc. has so much control over drivers and couriers in the province that it constitutes employment.
The Edmonton Elks have yet to win a game this season but the Saskatchewan Roughriders aren't about to underestimate their opponent heading into Saturday’s CFL clash at Mosaic Stadium.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
Family from as far away as Texas and California have travelled to Richibucto, N.B., to pay their respects to a loved one who died suddenly last weekend.
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
A towing company sued by the City of Winnipeg for allegedly overbilling $1.1 million in towing bills, was just awarded a new city contract.
A University of Manitoba scientist got a view of Antarctica not everyone has seen in an effort to study how rising sea levels are impacting the continent's ice shelves.
It's one of the last big weekends of the summer and Manitoba RCMP are reminding people to be safe on the busy highways.
A 40-year-old Ontario man was arrested and charged after RCMP seized over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop east of Indian Head, Sask.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Two kayakers needed rescue after they ended up stranded in the Grand River on Thursday night.
Southern Ontario could see even more rain on Friday.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
RCMP are on the hunt for four suspects after a man was robbed while re-fueling his vehicle in Chamberlain on Thursday night.
You don’t want to mess with Chantal Routhier, who’s aiming for the top at the national strongwomen competition in Moncton in October.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Damian Warner believes it's better to be the hunter than the prey heading into Day 2 of the Olympic decathlon. The London, Ont., native finished the first of two days of the decathlon in fourth place on Friday.
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
The now 20-year-old Barrie Ont., man was sentenced on Friday morning to two years probation for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old in a south Barrie neighborhood in 2021.
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.
LaSalle’s very own Kylie Masse is bringing some fresh hardware home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
An expert on British Columbia's salmon populations says the massive landslide that blocked off part of Canada's largest sockeye salmon run has created an unprecedented situation potentially putting the already struggling fish at even more risk.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
In an incident that Mounties describe as a “senseless act of wanton destruction,” unknown vandals smashed the glass of a number of bus shelters in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
A 13-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing in the city.
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.