

Relaxnews





Luxury goods group Kering has announced that the American movie director and producer, Patty Jenkins, will be crowned with the Women in Motion award at an official dinner held May 13 during the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

For its fourth edition, the Women in Motion award - which recognizes and supports female contributions to the movie industry and the fight for gender equality -- will be bestowed on Patty Jenkins, who recently directed "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot in the title role. Grossing $800M worldwide, the movie made history as the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman.

Patty Jenkins, who also directed "Monster," which earned Charlize Theron a Best Actress Oscar in 2004, follows Isabelle Huppert, Jane Fonda, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as previous winners of the Women in Motion award, created in 2015.

The filmmaker will receive the award at an official dinner held May 13, 2018, during this year's Cannes Film Festival, from Kering president and CEO, François-Henri Pinault, festival president Pierre Lescure, and its artistic director, Thierry Frémaux.

The American director is now working on a new movie adventure for the female superhero, currently in production. "Wonder Woman II" is slated for US release November 1, 2019.