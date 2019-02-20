

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





The gift bags given to celebrities at the Oscars often contain six figures worth of lavish products, but it’s not the luxury small ship adventure that’s stealing the spotlight this year – it’s cannabis.

A broad collection of cannabis products will be featured for the first time in the swag bags. Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the brand that puts together and distributes the gift bags, told Forbes that the inclusion of cannabis products is tied to the legalization of marijuana in California. Fary says the products are designed to help celebrities with their stress and anxiety.

The cannabis products

Included in this year’s swag bag is Coda Signature cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates. The brand reached number one in U.S. market sales for THC infused adult-use chocolates in September. The chocolates feature a range of ingredients such as chai, honey cacao, blood orange and chili.

Celebs are also getting an annual VIP membership to MOTA, L.A.’s first cannabis-friendly social club and dispensary.

Age interventionist Renee Lynn will be highlighted with her CBD Rx Supreme protocol system. The CBD-infused topical treatment is designed to slow down the effects of aging using medicinal-grade CBD rich hemp, pure hemp oils and whole-plant extracted hemp products.

Skincare brand High Beauty will have its facial moisturizer and facial oil included in this year’s goodie bag. The skincare brand specializes in cannabis-infused, all-natural beauty products.

Made in Canada

Aside from cannabis-related products, there is a range of luxury Canadian gifts included in this year’s swag bag.

Quebec’s RouGe Maple pure organic maple syrup will be included in the bag. Joining RouGe is fellow Quebec-based brand Nannette de Gaspé. The company offers a “cannabis sativa infused bath soak treatment.”

Of course, not every gift has its origins in Canada or the growing cannabis industry. According to The Independent, guests will enjoy a luxury small-ship adventure to one of four international locations, a private phobia relief session, and handcrafted absinthe, just to name a few.

Anyone who wants to watch the 91st Oscars can tune in to CTV on Sunday, beginning with the Red Carpet opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. EST.