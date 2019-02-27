

CTVNews.ca Staff, With a report from CTV Toronto's Andria Case





What’s the first thing you do after you’ve won your first Oscar?

For Canadian director Domee Shi, the answer was simple – call her parents.

“They were my first call,” Shi told CTV Toronto. “After you win they kinda wisk you backstage, they dial up any relative that you wanna talk to as your first call, so I FaceTimed with them a little after.”

“It’s like your one phone call in jail, but you feel really good about it.”

Shi says her parents were the inspiration behind Bao, the Pixar animated short that she directed which took home the trophy for best animated short at this year’s Academy Awards.

Her father, an artist himself, got her into drawing and animation and inspired her lifelong fascination with art, while her mother directly inspired the role of the mother in Bao.

After her call, Shi made the most of the night, visiting the Vanity Fair after-party, as well as trying to crash an A-list party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Shi returned to work to Tuesday, focused on developing her first feature-length film at Pixar.

But first, she passed around the award to Bao’s crew, for photos and selfies.

“It really takes a village to raise a Bao,” Shi said, noting that more than 100 animators worked on the short over the course of its development.

And where is the statue now?

"I took it home last night… it doesn't match any of my décor,” Shi said. “It looks kinda awkward on a table in my living room, so I might keep it at work.”