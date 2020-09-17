LOS ANGELES -- The smash Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" has won its first Emmy Award.

Actor Eugene Levy, one of the stars and co-creator's of the show, congratulated John Comerford and Lisa Parasyn on Twitter for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series.

The Television Academy announced the award Thursday night to honour outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television.

"Schitt's Creek" began on CBC, Pop TV and later Netflix before becoming a global phenomenon, with countless kudos for the story of the formerly wealthy Rose family adjusting to a humble life in a small town the dad once bought as a joke.

Levy's son Daniel, another star and a co-creator of the show, also gushed about the Emmy win, saying "I AM SCREAMINGGG," as he congratulated Comerford and Parasyn in a tweet.

"Schitt's Creek" was nominated for a total of fifteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Catherine O'Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress, Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor, Daniel Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

"CONGRATULATIONS to John Comerford and Lisa Parasyn for winning Schitt's Creek's FIRST EMMY for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series!!," Eugene Levy said in a tweet. "So well deserved!!!"

The show wrapped up in April after six seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 17, 2020.