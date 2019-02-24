

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





Toronto-raised director Domee Shi has won her first Oscar for her animated short film "Bao."

Shi wrote and directed the Pixar production, about a Chinese-Canadian woman and her little dumpling that miraculously springs to life.

The eight-minute film is set in Toronto and features many of the city's landmarks.

Shi was born in China and moved to Toronto with her family at age two. She used her upbringing and love of food as inspiration for "Bao," which played in theatres with "Incredibles 2."

Shi shares the Oscar with producer Becky Neiman-Cobb.

Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey also won an Oscar for his work on "Bohemian Rhapsody."

He won the trophy alongside Tim Cavagin and John Casali in the best sound mixing category.

Massey thanked his kids, as well as the film's producers, sound crew and members of rock band Queen, who are the subject of the film.

"A massive shout-out to Brian May and Roger Taylor," Massey said. "Thank you so much for your music and for your collaboration and your support."

This is the eighth Oscar nomination for Massey.

He was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto for 13 years before moving to Los Angeles.

Massey was previously nominated for an Oscar for "The Martian" by Ridley Scott, with whom he's worked on several projects.

His other nominations include the films "3:10 to Yuma," "Walk the Line" and "Legends of the Fall."

A graduate of the animation program at Ontario's Sheridan College, Shi is the first woman to direct a short film at Pixar, where she works.

She beat out two other animated films by Canadians for the Oscar -- "Weekends" by Hamilton-born Trevor Jimenez and "Animal Behaviour" by Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden.

"To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketch books -- don't be afraid to tell your stories to the world," Shi said onstage in her acceptance speech, which also thanked her parents and her partner.

"You're going to freak people out but you'll probably connect with them, too, and that's an amazing feeling to have. Thank you to (executive producer) Pete Docter for believing in my weirdness and for giving me a voice at the studio."