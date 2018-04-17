Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:25PM EDT
TORONTO - Words of wisdom attributed to Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden have made it into the new book by former FBI Director James Comey.
The book's first chapter, titled "The Life," begins with a quote attributed to the eight-time Juno Award-winning artist.
It reads: "To not think of dying, is to not think of living."
Arden appears to have been caught off guard by the quote in the book, titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership."
Responding to a tweet about the news, she posted on her Twitter account in her signature humour: "The world's gone mad."
When a Twitter user speculated that Arden might be bothered by the news, she responded: "Not at all -- I'm very touched."