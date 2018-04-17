

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Words of wisdom attributed to Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden have made it into the new book by former FBI Director James Comey.

The book's first chapter, titled "The Life," begins with a quote attributed to the eight-time Juno Award-winning artist.

It reads: "To not think of dying, is to not think of living."

Arden appears to have been caught off guard by the quote in the book, titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership."

Responding to a tweet about the news, she posted on her Twitter account in her signature humour: "The world's gone mad."

When a Twitter user speculated that Arden might be bothered by the news, she responded: "Not at all -- I'm very touched."