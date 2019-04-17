Canadian Sandra Oh named one of Time's 100 most influential people
Sandra Oh is pictured in a Toronto hotel as she promotes her film "Window Horses" during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Oh remembers growing up without seeing people like herself reflected in popular culture and wants to ensure her two mixed-race nieces don't have the same experience. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:57AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Saleh are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time's annual "100 Most Influential People in the World" issue.
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi "is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman."
Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.
Musician Shawn Mendez wrote Swift "makes anyone older feel young again."
The issue is comprised of short tributes to its honorees that are written by fellow global leaders throughout all industries.
U.S. President Donald Trump, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former first lady Michelle Obama were among the 100 people on this year's list.