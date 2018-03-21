

CTVNews.ca Staff





Still flying high from their trip to South Korea to perform in front of Team Canada during the Winter Games, the Arkells are now excited to do something for newcomers in the city where the band formed.

The band has organized a June 23 concert at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., and one dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to Refuge Hamilton Centre for Newcomer Health.

“We thought it would be a good time to give a little bit back when we can,” band member Nick Dika told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

The Rally, as the concert event is called, will also feature the Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs and Ellevator.

Dika said that since capacity at Tim Hortons Field is 26,000 people, the band hopes to raise $26,000 for refugee help in Hamilton.

“We want to shine a light on all the people who work in social services that spend every day being selfless,” band member Max Kerman said.

“For us, it’s really important to use our platform to shine a light on people who actually have hard jobs.”

The Arkells’ website says there has been “overwhelming demand” for tickets to The Rally. Kerman said it warms his heart to see all the support given to refugees who have settled in Hamilton in recent years and the band just wants to do its part.