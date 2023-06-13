Tory Lanez sentencing on Megan Thee Stallion shooting delayed to August

Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Lanez’s sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed until Aug. 7, 2023. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, accepted the defense’s request to delay the sentencing. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Lanez’s sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed until Aug. 7, 2023. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, accepted the defense’s request to delay the sentencing. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

