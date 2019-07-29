Canadian 'Once Upon a Time' actor Gabe Khouth dies after motorcycle crash
Gabe Khouth, seen in a photo posted to his Twitter account.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 7:27AM EDT
PORT MOODY, B.C. - Vancouver actor Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy in the TV show "Once Upon a Time," has died after a motorcycle crash in British Columbia.
Natasha Trisko, Khouth's talent agent, says Khouth, died Tuesday afternoon in Port Moody, about 40 kilometres east of Vancouver.
She says he may have gone into cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle.
He was 46.
Many actors are paying tribute to Khouth on Twitter, describing him as someone who always put a smile on people's faces.
The actor's brother, Sam Vincent, also confirmed the death on social media, saying Khouth went out doing what he loved.
A message from @gabekhouth brother Sam. pic.twitter.com/ZB8ZiSks8V— Jason Burkart (@JasonBurkart) July 26, 2019
This beautiful soul always put a smile on my face. I’m so upset he has passed away. I send all my love to his family. You will be missed @gabekhouth �� pic.twitter.com/Sy1JvHvmw1— Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) July 26, 2019