Who is now a nine-time "Jeopardy!" champ?

The answer is Toronto tutor Mattea Roach.

The 23-year-old originally from Nova Scotia won the popular TV quiz show again Friday night, adding another US$28,001 in winnings for a total of $210,802.

The "Final Jeopardy" category of "Academy Award Winners" secured Roach's victory with the clue "In 2019 he won his first competitive Oscar, 36 years after a Student Academy Award for a film about a Brooklyn barbershop."

With a bid of $6,201, Roach correctly wrote "Who is Spike Lee?"

Roach moves on now to try for win number 10 on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.