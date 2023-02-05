Canadian hitmakers vie for Grammys alongside some of pop music's biggest stars

TORONTO -

Pop superstars Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé and Drake could emerge Grammy Awards winners today, but it's the Canadian hitmakers behind the scenes who are chasing some of the top prizes.

While mixer Serban Ghenea isn't as recognizable as the stars he works with, the Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard is nominated six times this year, including a staggering four times in the album of the year category as part of the team behind projects by Coldplay, Lizzo, Adele and Mary J. Blige.

Ghenea also shares a nomination with Blige for record of the year, where they'll compete against Winnipeg-born mixer Jesse Ray Ernster and the team that worked on Doja Cat's "Woman."

And producer Boi-1da, born Matthew Samuels, has four nods, including two in the album of the year category. He holds another for best rap song with Jack Harlow and Drake, one of four nominations the famed Toronto rapper has for various collaborations.

Four-time winner Bublé’s “Higher” is up for traditional pop vocal album, while Adams could win his second Grammy for “So Happy It Hurts" in best rock performance.

Most of the 91 categories are handed out at an industry ceremony before the broadcast that streams on the Grammys website. The 65th Grammy Awards air on Citytv and CBS hosted by Trevor Noah.

Other leading Canadian contenders to note include Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin who has five nods in the classical categories. And North Vancouver's Tobias Jesso Jr. holds three for his work with Adele and Harry Styles, including one for songwriter of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.