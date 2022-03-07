TORONTO -- Grammy award-winning Canadian artist Alessia Cara will headline the entertainment for Sunday's NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.

Cara, from Brampton, Ont., will perform during the first intermission of the showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.

The 23-year-old broke onto the scene in 2015 when her debut single, "Here," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies.

Cara won the Grammy award for best new artist in 2018. Later that year, she released her second album "The Pains of Growing," which went on to win both album and pop album of the year honours at the 2020 Juno Awards. She also won songwriter of the year for her work on several of its tracks.

The 2022 Heritage Classic will mark the first outdoor NHL game in Canada since the Winnipeg Jets edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Regina's Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.