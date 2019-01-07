A model from Toronto has become a viral sensation after photobombing a procession of stars including Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

Dubbed the “Fiji Water Girl,” in numerous images from the night, Kelleth Cuthbert could be seen stalking the red carpet in a tiered cobalt blue evening gown and carrying a tray of Fiji Water.

Fiji Water, which was founded by Canadian businessman David Gilmour, was one of the sponsors of the awards gala. Cuthbert, who is now based in Los Angeles, had been hired to represent the company at the Beverly Hills event and serve bottles of water to thirsty celebrity guests.

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday,” Cuthbert wrote in an Instagram post at the beginning of night.

Pictures of Cuthbert lurking behind such actors as Jamie Lee Curtis, Jim Carrey and Dakota Fanning quickly went viral.

“We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water!” the company behind the publicity stunt wrote on Twitter. “She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl.”

By Monday morning, Cuthbert had created a Twitter account, which she used to post modelling shots and address her burgeoning internet fame.

“I really am so Thankful to everybody,” she wrote. “This really is Crazy. So from the bottom of my heart. Thank you xxx.”

The Fiji Water woman was the breakout star on the Golden Globes red carpet