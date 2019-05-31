The first Canadian to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race had a fierce run, but in the end fell just short of snatching the crown.

Brook Lynn Hytes, the drag persona of Toronto-born ballet dancer Brock Hayhoe, finished second in the season 11 finale on Thursday night, losing in a head-to-head lip synch battle against Colorado queen Yvie Oddly.

Hytes dominated the competition all season, winning three challenges – more than any of her competitors – for her polished looks, strong dance skills and a particularly gif-worthy wig reveal.

Hytes is the first Canadian queen to compete on the show, and her appearance on the show earned her a shout-out from the official @Canada Twitter account, which is managed by the federal government. People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier later criticized the post.

Hytes also drew attention for her on-air romance with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, marking the show’s first relationship. The couple has since called it quits.

But Hytes’s journey to the finale wasn’t without a few bumps. She was criticized midway through the season for a particularly tone-deaf Celine Dion impersonation and was twice forced to lip synch for her life.

On Thursday night, Hytes fought her way to the final two after winning a lip synch against Mississippi’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache to Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious.” But, in the final lip synch for the crown, set to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, Hytes’s dramatic outfit reveal and acrobatic dance moves weren’t enough to outpace Oddly’s spine-bending choreography.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been on television since 2009 and is often referred to as the “Olympics of drag.” The show invites a group of drag queens to compete in a variety of dancing, acting, comedy and runway challenges.

The winner receives $100,000, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”