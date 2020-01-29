TORONTO -- Canadian "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Brooke Lynn Hytes is putting on her pointe shoes to make a special appearance in a drag ballet.

Hytes will dance in three performances with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at Toronto's Winter Garden Theatre on March 7 and 8.

Hytes is the drag queen persona of Toronto-raised performer Brock Hayhoe, who is a classically trained ballet dancer and performed with the "Trocks" from 2008 to 2012.

The company has taken their gender-bending, comedic twist on classical ballet around the world since its inception in the 1970s.

Hytes became the first Canadian to compete in "RuPaul's Drag Race" last year, finishing in second place.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo also has upcoming performances in Vancouver, Victoria and Montreal.