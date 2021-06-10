TORONTO -- Andrea Constand, whose accusations against Bill Cosby led to his sexual assault conviction in 2018, is set to publish a memoir.

Penguin Random House Canada says “The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women” will be released Sept. 7.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence for drugging and molesting the Canadian woman, whom he met through the basketball program at his alma mater, Temple University.

Since Constand went to police in 2005, more than 60 women have accused the former TV star of similar conduct over a span of five decades.

Constand's decade-long legal marathon included a civil suit and two criminal trials.

The publishing house says Constand's book reveals the work she did to recover from the assault and strengthen herself for the courtroom. She's now a Toronto-based registered massage therapist specializing in medical massage.

It's described as “an inspiring story of resilience and bravery,” detailing how her courage to testify came from her deep sense of personal and social responsibility, fostered by her close-knit immigrant family and values earned through team sports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.