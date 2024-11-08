Canadian Beyonce collaborators earn Grammy nominations

Several Canadians emerged as major contenders at the Grammy Awards for their work on Beyonce's country-pop smash "Cowboy Carter."

They include producer Nathan Ferraro, producer and songwriter Dave Hamelin, and songwriters Megan Bulow and Elizabeth Lowell Boland.

The superstar and her album led the Grammys with 11 nominations and that helped Toronto producer Nathan Ferraro land three nominations, including record of the year.

He shared two of his nods with German-Canadian songwriter Megan Bülow and Calgary-raised Elizabeth Lowell Boland in song of the year and best country song.

Among the other leading Canadian nominees is prolific audio engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea, who scored five nods for a slew of big releases in key categories.

Ghenea locked a nomination in record of the year for "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift, as well as nods in album of the year for Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" and Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department."

Halifax-raised hitmaker Cirkut picked up two nominations for his work with Charli XCX on "Brat,"including a mention in the album of the year category. The track "360" also earned him a nomination for record of the year.

Other Canadian contenders this year include the Weeknd whose appearance on Future's "We Still Don't Trust You" found a spot in best melodic rap performance, while Charlotte Day Wilson's "Cyan Blue" is up for a trophy in the best engineered album, non-classical category.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come.