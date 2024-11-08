Entertainment

    • Canadian Beyonce collaborators earn Grammy nominations

    Producer Nathan Ferraro and performer and songwriter Elizabeth Lowell Boland are seen in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White Producer Nathan Ferraro and performer and songwriter Elizabeth Lowell Boland are seen in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
    Share

    Several Canadians emerged as major contenders at the Grammy Awards for their work on Beyonce's country-pop smash "Cowboy Carter."

    They include producer Nathan Ferraro, producer and songwriter Dave Hamelin, and songwriters Megan Bulow and Elizabeth Lowell Boland.

    The superstar and her album led the Grammys with 11 nominations and that helped Toronto producer Nathan Ferraro land three nominations, including record of the year.

    He shared two of his nods with German-Canadian songwriter Megan Bülow and Calgary-raised Elizabeth Lowell Boland in song of the year and best country song.

    Among the other leading Canadian nominees is prolific audio engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea, who scored five nods for a slew of big releases in key categories.

    Ghenea locked a nomination in record of the year for "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift, as well as nods in album of the year for Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" and Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department."

    Halifax-raised hitmaker Cirkut picked up two nominations for his work with Charli XCX on "Brat,"including a mention in the album of the year category. The track "360" also earned him a nomination for record of the year.

    Other Canadian contenders this year include the Weeknd whose appearance on Future's "We Still Don't Trust You" found a spot in best melodic rap performance, while Charlotte Day Wilson's "Cyan Blue" is up for a trophy in the best engineered album, non-classical category.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    This is a breaking news update. More information to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News