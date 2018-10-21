

CTVNews.ca Staff





Instruments, records and equipment belonging to a Montreal-based band were stolen while the musicians were touring the U.S. west coast, band members say.

Anemone was in Portland, Ore., as part of their tour when their van was broken into.

The band said in a Facebook post that the vehicle was parked in front of a rental home they were staying in when it was burgled.

“We are so sad and have no words to describe how desperate our band is feeling right now,” the band said.

The band said the thieves “took everything” including guitars, keyboards, amps, drums, records and merchandise.

“We are so sad. We don’t really know how to deal with the situation right now,” the band said.

An online fundraiser set up by the band had raised nearly half of its $27,000 goal as of Sunday morning.