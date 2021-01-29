TORONTO -- Canadian rock band Moist is stepping out from the shadows with a stomach-churning new music video inspired by a National Film Board short.

The Vancouver-founded act has released "Tarantino," their first new song in seven years, coupled with a clip that chops up footage from the NFB's sci-fi plastic surgery yarn "Caterpillarplasty."

Vocalist David Usher says he discovered the short film while perusing the internet, and it fit perfectly with his song, which was inspired by mankind's endless consumption and his own binge of Quentin Tarantino movies.

Usher messaged director David Barlow-Krelina and convinced him that his nightmare visuals were a worthy pairing with the song, which was recorded by the band in lockdown from their homes in Montreal and Toronto.

"Caterpillarplasty" shocked audiences upon its 2018 release with computer-generated visuals that imagined a futuristic lab where humans upgraded their bodies to grotesque levels for pleasure.

The film won best Canadian short at the Calgary Underground Film Festival.

Moist, who are best known for alternative rock hits "Push" and "Silver," last released new material on their 2014 album "Glory Under Dangerous Skies."

The band plans to embark on a tour with fellow Canadian rockers the Tea Party, Headstones and Sloan in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021