

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's arts community is mourning the death of impresario Walter Homburger.

An obituary on the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre's website says Homburger died Thursday at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre in Toronto.

He was 95.

As managing director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, Homburger fostered the careers of acclaimed artists including Glenn Gould.

He also presented esteemed international artists, including Louis Armstrong, and took the company on tours to such far-flung locales as China in 1978.

In a tribute to Homburger on its website, the TSO describes him as "one of the most revered artistic administrators in Canadian musical history."