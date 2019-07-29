Canadian arts impresario Walter Homburger dies at age 95
Walter Homburger receives the Performing Arts Award at Rideau Hall, on April 30, 2010. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 1:12PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's arts community is mourning the death of impresario Walter Homburger.
An obituary on the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre's website says Homburger died Thursday at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre in Toronto.
He was 95.
As managing director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, Homburger fostered the careers of acclaimed artists including Glenn Gould.
He also presented esteemed international artists, including Louis Armstrong, and took the company on tours to such far-flung locales as China in 1978.
In a tribute to Homburger on its website, the TSO describes him as "one of the most revered artistic administrators in Canadian musical history."