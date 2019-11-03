“Ant-Man and The Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly has a striking new look after shaving all her hair off in timelapse videos posted to Instagram.

The Canadian actress took to social media on Friday to reveal her cropped cut as she read from her children’s book “The Squickerwonkers” at a school for its Halloween fair.

The next day, Lilly, who is from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., revealed the behind the scenes process of cutting her light brown locks with a series of timelapse videos, asking her followers whether to “stop or keep going.”

Later that day, the 40 year old posted a picture of herself in a car with her freshly shorn hair, captioning the picture: “Hello. It’s a beautiful day.”

The actress, who also starred in hit TV series “Lost,” gave no indication whether the dramatic new cut is for an upcoming acting role.

Lilly is expected to reprise her role as superhero the Wasp in upcoming Marvel movies.