Canadian-American violinist Lili Haydn wins Grammy as part of Opium Moon
A Grammy award is displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J., Oct. 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 4:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 5:09PM EST
Canadian-American violinist Lili Haydn has won a Grammy Award for best new age album as part of Opium Moon.
The quartet of musicians were honoured for their self-titled 2018 album.
Other Canadians who picked up Grammys in the pre-telecast ceremony included producer Greg Wells.
The Peterborough, Ont.-raised musician as part of the team who shaped "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack, a selection of songs from the Hugh Jackson-led Hollywood musical.
Willo Perron, who is from Montreal, nabbed the best recording package Grammy for his work on singer St. Vincent's album "Masseduction."
The pre-telecast show is being hosted by Shaggy and streamed live on the Grammys website.
The Grammy Awards main event begins at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.