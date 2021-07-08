TORONTO -- After more than two decades of working in the theatre and film industry in Toronto, a Canadian actor, playwright, and director has finally had his first break in Hollywood thanks to an exclusive, audio-only app called Clubhouse.

In February, Bobby Del Rio signed up for the app at the invitation of a friend, which, by the way, is the only way to join the app.

“I was just bored. I was looking for a new social media platform to play around,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “It was the middle of the pandemic and I was like, ‘I'll try it.’”

While it’s still a relatively new platform – it debuted in March 2020 – the app has already attracted a number of celebrities and tech giants, such as rapper Drake, actors Tiffany Haddish and Jared Leto, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to name a few.

For those who aren’t familiar with the app, Clubhouse is an iPhone-only audio app in which users can start or listen in on conversations in different “rooms” that are usually about specific subjects.

For example, Del Rio listened in on conversations in rooms dedicated to the film and television industry when he first joined.

“Generally, most rooms, I find, you have one main host and then you'll have maybe an average of 10 to 15 speakers and then and then you sort of go between all those people,” he explained.

It wasn’t long, however, before Del Rio was creating and moderating in rooms of his own and attracting listeners.

“I’m used to speaking publicly. I'm used to conducting panels or being a speaker. So because of that skill set, it's kind of the right platform for the right skill set at the right time,” he said.

“I just started building so much momentum right away. I hit 17,000 followers last night, which is about the top 2 per cent in the app so it’s pretty exciting.”

Del Rio has even made some exciting connections in Hollywood due to his large following.

“I now have an agent in Hollywood. There’s a couple managers in Hollywood that are interested in working with me, I have two producers in Hollywood who want to acquire a feature screenplay I have written,” he said.

“Like Tori Spelling is a personal friend, she's amazing. I love her. I have 300 stories like that from my room during a pandemic in Toronto.”