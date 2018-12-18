

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES -- Canada is no longer in the running for best foreign language film at the upcoming Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the nine films that will advance to the next round of voting in the category and Canada's entry is not among them.

Sophie Dupuis' crime drama "Chien de garde," about a Montreal drug cartel, had been submitted to represent Canada in the category for the 2019 Oscars.

The films that made the short list in the category hail from Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Mexico, Poland and South Korea.

The entry from Mexico is "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron's widely acclaimed black-and-white drama, about a live-in housekeeper for a family in Mexico City.

The academy announced a total of nine short lists in consideration for the 91st Oscars on Monday.

Toronto filmmaker Charlie Tyrell is a finalist for best documentary short with "My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes."

The list of finalists for best animated short includes two titles with Canadian talent: the National Film Board of Canada's "Animal Behaviour," by Vancouver-based Alison Snowden and David Fine, and the Pixar production "Bao" by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.

The live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal: Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."