Camila Cabello will be starring in a remake of Cinderella.

The Sony Pictures project is based on an original idea from late-night talk show host James Corden -- of "Carpool Karaoke" fame -- who is also producing the film, with Leo Pearlman under their Fulwell73 banner.

This will be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cabello's feature acting debut.

The retelling of the classic fairytale will be helmed by Kay Cannon, who made her directorial debut with comedy "Blockers," starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, but is most famous for writing the "Pitch Perfect" films. Her other credits include "30 Rock" and "New Girl."

Cabello will also be closely involved with the music for the film.

The story is described as "a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure," as per The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been put on the fast track for production.

Cabello was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo. Her single "Havana" hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week. It was Spotify's most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist with a billion streams, as well as being named 2018's best-selling digital single worldwide by music industry organization IFPI.