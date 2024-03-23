Entertainment

    • Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post

    FILE - Cameron Diaz arrives for her 92Y In Conversation with Rachael Ray on April 5, 2016, in New York. Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Cameron Diaz arrives for her 92Y In Conversation with Rachael Ray on April 5, 2016, in New York. Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Share

    Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are "blessed and grateful" to have welcomed a baby boy -- Cardinal Madden -- to their family.

    The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday.

    "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures," said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is "really cute."

    "We are feeling so blessed and grateful," said the post, which included an illustration with the words, "A little bird whispered to me."

    Diaz and Madden also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

    Diaz, whose films include "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels," married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

    Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News