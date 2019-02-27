

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Calgary's Ina Sidhu





When you’re a musician busking at Calgary International Airport, you’re not expecting a Grammy-nominated rapper to ask you to jam.

But that’s exactly what happened to Devin Cooper last week.

As Cooper was strumming his guitar, he was approached by Afroman, who had opened for Snoop Dogg at the Scotiabank Saddledome the previous night.

Afroman asked Cooper if he could play “Patience,” a Guns N’ Roses hit from 1989. Cooper said he could, and the performance was on.

“He’s like ‘OK, I’ve got an Axl Rose dance move and voice I’ve been working on; if we could bust that out, that would be great,’” Cooper told CTV Calgary.

Video posted to Afroman’s Instagram account shows Cooper unable to hide his glee at the unexpected collaboration.

Afroman wasn’t able to stick around for an encore, and Cooper knows why – because he got high. In the sky, that is. To get to Vancouver for his next gig.