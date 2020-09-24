"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is on the mend.

A "terrible accident" has landed the baker and television personality in the hospital and with one hand in rough shape, according to a photo he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago," he wrote. "What do you think of my new accessory?"

The accompanying photo showed Valastro in a hospital gown with his right hand heavily bandaged.

A representative for the "Cake Boss" star said Valastro's hand was injured at home when he tried to repair a malfunctioning bowling pin setter in his bowling alley.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," his representative told CNN.

The representative said Valastro's hand was impaled three times by a 1-1/2" metal rod between his ring and middle fingers.

Valastro's sons helped cut through the metal rod to release Valastro, the rep added.

Valastro received emergency surgery Sunday at Morristown Memorial Hospital and a second surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery & therapy," the representative said.

Valastro is a renowned baker and a staple on several food-related reality and competition TV programs.