Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov holds up his book "Time Shelter" translated from Bulgarian by Angela Rodel after winning The International Booker Prize 2023, in London, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov holds up his book "Time Shelter" translated from Bulgarian by Angela Rodel after winning The International Booker Prize 2023, in London, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social