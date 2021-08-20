K-Pop's biggest group won't be touring after all.

BTS's "Map of the World Tour" has been cancelled for now, it's record label Big Hit Music announced in a statement posted on the fan platform Weverse and verified by multiple outlets.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," the statement read. "Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned."

The tour was originally announced in January 2020 and slated to begin in April 2020.

But it was postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interim the group performed in pay per view online concerts as well as on the 2021 Grammys and released new singles including "Dynamite" and "Butter."

But the ongoing pandemic has halted live performances for the time being.

"We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," the label said in their statement.