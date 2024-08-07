BTS member Suga apologizes for riding electric scooter while drunk

K-pop megastar Suga has apologized after being caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

The singer, who is a member of Korean boyband BTS, said he was “heavy-hearted and sorry” in a post on online fan community platform Weverse.

“Last night, I drank while having dinner, and returned home riding an electric scooter. I easily thought it was a short distance and was unaware of the fact that you cannot ride an electric scooter when under the influence of alcohol, and therefore I violated the Road Traffic Act,” the post reads.

“I fell down by myself while parking the electric scooter in front of the gate of my house, and when a police nearby measured my alcohol level, I was fined and my license has been revoked,” the 31-year-old signer added.

A driver’s licence is required for riding an electric scooter in South Korea.

Suga went on to say that no one was injured and no damage was caused, but he wanted to say sorry.

“I apologize to everyone who has been hurt by my careless and wrong behavior, and I will pay more attention to my actions so that such things don’t happen in the future,” he added.

BigHit Music, the record label and agency that manages BTS, released a statement saying Suga had only traveled around 500 metres (1,640 feet) on the scooter.

It added that he could be subject to disciplinary action as he is currently serving as a social service agent, which is an alternative form of mandatory military service in South Korea.

Fans criticized Suga over the incident online, with some noting that this was the first time he had posted an update since starting military service in September 2023.

“I trusted him and waited that he would return, and what I get after the wait is an apology statement.” one user wrote on X. “This is not something I can defend. I’m really disappointed.”

Another explained the significance to non-Korean fans.

“It may be nothing in your countries but it is a serious incident in Korea,” they wrote on X.

“I don’t think it is right for him to do this when he is an idol representing South Korea. I’m really disappointed.”

However, others defended the singer.

“I hope you know that this does not make you a bad person, it makes you human. There are no perfect people in this world,” wrote one.

“You are so loved by millions of people all around the world. I hope you feel the love and support and let this go into your past as a mistake and keep moving forward.”