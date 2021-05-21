Advertisement
BTS drops new single 'Butter' and breaks YouTube premiere records
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 11:14AM EDT
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Share:
K-pop supergroup BTS premiered the music video for their new single, "Butter," on Thursday, and within an hour it had already amassed over 21 million views.
The new summer anthem from the seven-member boy band -- which includes Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook --had more than 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its debut, topping their previously set record with last summer's, "Dynamite."
The video for "Butter" starts off in black-and-white, but soon turns to bright oranges, blues and pinks. At one point, the group's members also line-up and hold mugshots of themselves.
You can check out "Butter" below.
The group is scheduled to tour again this summer as part of GMA's 2021 Summer Concert series.