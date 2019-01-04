

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Rocker and composer Bryan Adams surprised a sold-out audience at the Broadway show "Pretty Woman: The Musical" with a performance during the curtain call.

The Canadian hitmaker appeared onstage at New York's Nederlander Theatre with guitar in hand to serenade the audience Thursday.

Adams sang "You and I" followed by "Together Forever" as cast members joined him onstage to clap and sing along. The Grammy-winner co-wrote the songs with long-time collaborator Jim Vallance.

He jokes on his verified Instagram account that it was his "Broadway debut".

The musical is based on the top-grossing 1990 film featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The stage version stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl.