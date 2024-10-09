Entertainment

    • Bryan Adams decries elements of Ottawa's online streaming rules

    Bryan Adams walks on stage to introduce David Foster at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition to new federal regulations on streaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Bryan Adams walks on stage to introduce David Foster at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition to new federal regulations on streaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition over new federal regulations on streaming.

    The “Cuts Like a Knife” and “All For Love” singer released a video on social media saying elements of the Online Streaming Act would make it harder for Canadian musicians to break through globally.

    The video echoes points raised by a national campaign by the Digital Media Association, which represents the world’s leading music streaming companies including Amazon, Apple Music, Feed.FM, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube.

    The group says Ottawa's requirement that big foreign streamers financially contribute to Canadian content could result in them raising subscription prices, and thereby make those services less affordable.

    Federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she's glad Adams jumped into the debate but disputes his description of the rule as "a streaming tax."

    She says the changes are meant to help emerging Canadian artists, many of whom complain about the difficulty of finding an audience on global digital platforms.

    “If you talk to them, they're going to tell you that online streaming platforms don't pay them enough and also that it's hard for them to be discovered on these streaming platforms,” St-Onge said Wednesday in Ottawa.

    “This is what the legislation that we passed is intended for — it's to help local Canadian artists both get better pay and also get discovered on these streaming platforms.”

    The Online Streaming Act is currently in the hands of the CRTC, which said in June that foreign streamers must contribute five per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to funds devoted to producing Canadian content, including local TV and radio news, as well as Indigenous and French-language content.

    The CRTC said the rule would apply to companies that make at least $25 million in Canadian revenue and are unaffiliated with a Canadian broadcaster. The contributions are expected to bring in about $200 million per year.

    Adams has been a longtime critic of Ottawa’s approach to the Canadian music industry. The singer spoke out earlier this year about how Canadian content is defined, and in the early ‘90s complained about CanCon.

    St-Onge described the call for streamers to help fund Canada's creative ecosystem "a base contribution" that homegrown companies have been making for years.

    “It was the right thing to do a few decades ago and it's still the right thing to do today.”

    – With files from Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News