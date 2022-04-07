Advertisement
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Published Thursday, April 7, 2022 12:32PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 7, 2022 12:32PM EDT
In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis got back to nature recently.
Heming Willis shared a video Tuesday on her Instagram Stories of her husband walking near a river with her and their 10-year-old daughter Mabel.
She also posted photos on her verified Instagram of her and a smiling Willis posing in nature.
"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid" read the caption of the photos she credited as taken by Mabel.
Willis has stepped away from his acting career as he deals with aphasia which is affecting his cognitive abilities.
Aphasia affects a person's ability to communicate, making it difficult to write, speak and sometimes process what others are saying.