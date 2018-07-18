Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show to be seen on Netflix
Bruce Springsteen is shown in this undated photo.
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:44PM EDT
NEW YORK - Put away your wallet -- you won't have to pay hundreds of dollars to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show.
Netflix announced Wednesday that it will broadcast The Boss' one-man show on Dec. 15, his last performance.
"Springsteen on Broadway" has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15.
In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.
“Springsteen on Broadway” will launch globally on @Netflix on December 15, 2018, which is also the final night of Springsteen’s completely sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. Read more at https://t.co/QotghGzUi0 pic.twitter.com/k6zIBqMwrM— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 18, 2018