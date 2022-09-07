Bruce Springsteen's artifacts coming to Grammy Museum

Bruce Springsteen performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, on Sept. 30, 2017. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Bruce Springsteen performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, on Sept. 30, 2017. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social