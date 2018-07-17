

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A Broadway union is investigating a veteran actor's suicide -- to see if it had anything to do with the way he was treated by a show director.

On June 29, Jeff Loeffelholz died by suicide. He was a standby for reporter Mary Sunshine in “Chicago,” a role he's had since the show returned to Broadway in 1996.

The actor told friends a week before his suicide, he was put through a grueling rehearsal by director Walter Bobbie.

Loeffelholz says Bobbie had him sing a key song about five times, but said he was dissatisfied. The actor also says the director asked him to end the deal which gave him the part as long as “Chicago” was on Broadway. A friend says the rehearsal “kind of broke” Loeffelholz' heart.